Locals graduate from Northwestern State University

Staff Report

Northwestern State University recently held commencement ceremonies and over 900 graduates were presented with their degrees from their respective field of study. Of that group, there were many from Beauregard and Vernon Parish celebrating their achievements.

The following local graduates received degrees during Spring 2021 commencement:

Anacoco -- Theresa Heaton, Jean Phillips, Associate of Science in Nursing; Theresa Heaton, Associate of General Studies; Alan Cosio, Christopher Haley, Bret Phillips, Bachelor of Science; Erin Schwartz, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

DeRidder -- Shelby Clark-Herkelrath, Falon Drake, Melinda Vander, Associate of Science in Nursing; Darian Thompkins, Kailey Wisthoff, Bachelor of Arts; Alphonse Engram, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Sommer Moreau, Bachelor of General Studies; Paula Broussard, Jazzmyn Feagins, Mckynzi Hill, Taylor Newman, Emma-Leigh Webster, Bachelor of Science; Saidee Fierro, Bachelor of Social Work; Ashley Parker, Master of Arts in Teaching.

Fort Polk -- Tanya Correa, Danielle Larnard, Hannah McGrew, Emma Terry, Lindsey Turner, Associate of Science in Nursing; Barbara Fenelus, Lily Galvan, Jacob Loya, Dianelle Matel, Nichole Smith, Jackie Souffrand, Associate of General Studies; Nicole Rupe, Bachelor of Arts; Dayna Hall, Bachelor of Science; Kalee Hardy, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Hornbeck – Katland Lott, Kimberly Runyon, Associate of Science in Nursing; Rilee Schrieber, Bachelor of General Studies.

Leesville – Jessica Bailey, Sarah Gibbs-Jarrell, Geoffrey Goins, Debra Rodriguez, Associate of Science in Nursing; Isabella Nash, Dalton Schulte, Marissa Weldon, Bachelor of Arts; Nickolas Lane, Bachelor of General Studies; Dakota Abrams, Cameron Davis, Connor Donaldson, Beatrice Green, Lane Koury, Kylie McAllister, Cindy Preciado, Tyana Smith, Devin Toups, Lana West, Dara Woods, Michael Zschach, Bachelor of Science; Nikkie Salinas-Chavis, Jaymie Wright, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Bruna Galarza, Brandon Lynn, Antonia Puckett, Master of Science.

New Llano – Elizabeth Moore, Associate of General Studies; Kendra Jones, Bachelor of Science; Daniella Ganaway, Master of Science in Nursing.

Pitkin – Heather Horton, Associate of Science in Nursing; Whitney Strother, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Brenda Mahaffey, Master of Science in Nursing.

Simpson – Carleigh Standifer, Associate of General Studies, Bachelor of Arts.