Officer Devarrean Kirkendoll recognized for outstanding service

City of Leesville

The City of Leesville issued the following press release regarding the outstanding community service of Officer Devarrean Kirkendoll:

In a recent article, Mayor Rick Allen stated, “I personally know all of the police officers in our communities. These men and women protect us and our property, and I will tell you there’s no finer group in the world than what we have right here in Vernon Parish.”

On Monday, he and the Leesville City Council recognized one of those officers for outstanding service to the community. Earlier this month, Officer Devarrean Kirkendoll was caught being kind to a local citizen who took the time to report her wonderful experience. Too often we don’t hear the good stories.