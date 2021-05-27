VPSO: Search of Leesville residence leads to two arrests

Courtesy of VPSO

The following statements were released by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office on May 26, 2021:

Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces the May 19, 2021 arrests of Sam Miller, age 21, of Leesville, and Jeremiah Gajawski, age 24, of Alexandria.

The arrests are the result of the execution of a search warrant at a residence located on University Parkway in relation to an investigation into the theft of a firearm.

VPSO Detectives, Deputies, and Agents with the Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force executed the search warrant and took Sam Miller and Jeremiah Gajawski into custody without incident.

A large quantity of Marijuana, Ecstasy tablets, THC edible Gummies, THC Wax, Amphetamine, Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, Xanax, and Carisoprodol was located within the residence.

Several firearms, cash money, and drug paraphernalia was also located inside the residence.

Sam Miller was arrested and charged with four counts of Possession of a Schedule I Narcotic with the Intent to Distribute, three counts of a Schedule II Narcotic with the Intent to Distribute, three counts of a Schedule IV Narcotic with the Intent to Distribute, one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and one count of Illegal Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance. Bond was set at $201,561.00 Miller remains in the VPSO jail.

Jeremiah Gajawski was arrested and charged with three counts of Possession of a Schedule I Narcotic with the Intent to Distribute, five counts of Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic with the Intent to Distribute, one count of Possession of a Schedule IV Narcotic with the Intent to Distribute, one count of Sale or Distribution of a Legend Drug, one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and one count of Illegal Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance. Bond was set at $186,561.00. Gajawski remains in the VPSO Jail.

The investigation was handled by Detective David Vance, who was assisted by , Detective Daniel Rowe.

Detectives have confirmed that one of the firearms located within the residence had been reported stolen.