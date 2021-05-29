Memorial Day Ceremony at Leesville Veteran’s Memorial Park

Courtesy of The City Of Leesville

The annual Memorial Day Ceremony will be hosted this year by the Retired Military American Legion Post 387 of New Llano. The event will be held at the Leesville Veteran’s Memorial Park at 11:00 am.

The guest speaker this year will be LTC (Ret) Douglas Burruss, who began his military career in 1989 when he enlisted in the Louisiana Army National Guard. After his graduation from Southeastern Louisiana University in 1992 he was commissioned as a 2nd Lt in the Field Artillery and entered active duty. He has served two tours in Iraq and one tour in Afghanistan.

LTC (Ret) Burruss has received a host of awards and decorations, among them a Bronze Star (1 OLC ), Meritorious Service (5 OLC), Army Commendation (2 OLC), Army Achievement (3 OLC), Afghan Campaign (Bronze Star), Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary, Global War on Terrorism Service (Bronze Star), Humanitarian Service, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, NATO Medal, Combat Action Badge, Parachutist Badge, Army Presidential Unit Citation, Army Superior Unit Award, French National (Gold), and French Army Afghan Campaign Medal.

Today LTC (Ret) Burrus works at Fort Polk, where he continues to train Brigade Combat Teams. He also is a member of the American Legion, Free and Accepted Masons, and a leader in the Fort Polk Boy Scout Troop.