Vivian ten Dolle promoted at Merchants and Farmers Bank

Courtesy of Merchants and Farmers Bank

Lake Charles, LA—Ken Hughes, President/CEO of Merchants & Farmers Bank has announced Vivian ten Dolle has been promoted to Assistant Vice President/Credit Analyst at our Lake Charles office, 4091 Nelson Road.

ten Dolle was born in The Netherlands in the town of Winterswijk and graduated from de Driemark High School in 2009. She then moved to Ruston, Louisiana after graduation upon receiving a full scholarship to play tennis at Louisiana Tech University, where she earned a Bachelor in Finance in 2013, MBA in 2015 and Bachelor in Accounting in 2016. Vivian resides in Lake Charles, Louisiana with husband, Daniel Prego.

In operation since 1928, Merchants & Farmers Bank is an independent community bank headquartered in Leesville, LA with eight full-service locations in seven cities. Among the first of Louisiana banks to establish online banking, Merchants & Farmers offers a variety of banking products and services.