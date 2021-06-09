Fort Polk Announces Freedom Fest 2021

Fort Polk Family and MWR

Fort Polk Family and MWR is hosting FreedomFest 2021. Texas Country Artist Randell King will be preforming at our 4th of July concert.

The concert is on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Headquarters' Field. Gates open at 5P.m., 1-5 AV will performs a fly over during the National Anthem at 6:30 p.m., and special guest Trent Cowie takes the stage at 7:00 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

King grew up in the small west Texas town of Hereford. Once he came While at college at Texas Tech, he decided to start playing music himself. Two years later, he transferred to South Plains College, where he studied music production while also playing music on his own. He formed an Americana group called the Randall King Band, which released an album called Old Dirt Road before splitting. King then decided to go it alone and sing traditional country. He released the EP Another Bullet in 2016. Two years later, he issued "Tuggin' on My Heartstrings," the first single from his first full-length album

Trent Cowie Band is Texas country music with a taste of rock and roll. Hailing from south east Texas, their live shows pump high doses of energy into the room with outlaw country sounding guitar riffs, and easy on the ears vocals.

Know Before You Go:

Venue:

FreedomFest is located at Fort Polk's Headquarters' Field. 1321 Corps Road Fort Polk, LA 71459.

Parking Areas

Park and Walk:

Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital (BJACH): 1585 3rd Street, Fort Polk, LA 71459.

Park and Shuttle:

Commissary parking area: 7445 LA 467, Fort Polk LA, 71459

Post Exchange parking area: 7742 Colorado Ave, Fort Polk, LA 71459

Former Commissary parking area: 830 Colorado Ave, Fort Polk, LA 71459

Health, Safety & Security Guidelines

• Personal belongings are subject to search at the event entry point. No backpacks.

• Coolers and similar containers are NOT allowed.

• Outside food and drink are not permitted inside the gates. Refreshments and food are available for purchase.

• Beer is served only to patrons displaying alcohol wristband. Receive wristband at designated area.

• No weapons are permitted. (Includes small knives, leatherman tools, etc.)

• No cannabis or recreational drugs are permitted.

• No pets (except service animals), glass, fireworks, or Frisbees.

• Unruly behavior will not be tolerated.

• Military Police will staff the event to maintain safety and security.