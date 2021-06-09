Roberts receives Shanita Shine Memorial Scholarship

Courtesy of Rosa Cole

The Shanita Shine Memorial Scholarship 2021 recipient is Payge Roberts. The scholarship was set up in memory of my daughter Shanita. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from DeRidder High School 2001. Later she graduated Magna Cum Laude from Grambling State University 2005.

Payge Roberts graduated Summa Cum Laude from DeRidder High School. She was chosen because of her G.P.A., community participation, responsibility and activeness in school. She plans to attend McNeese State University, Lake Charles, La. Ms Roberts plans to study Marketing/Business.