Diehl promoted to Vice President at Merchants & Farmers Bank

Courtesy of Merchants and Farmers Bank

LEESVILLE, LA—Ken Hughes, Chairman/President & CEO of Merchants & Farmers Bank announced Gabriella Diehl has been promoted to Vice President.

With over 29 years of experience, Diehl has worn many hats in the banking industry to include Teller, New Account Supervisor, Bank Secrecy Act Officer, Cashier, Training Administrator, Back up to the Security Officer, Internet Banking/Remote Deposit Capture/Website Administrator, Internal Auditor and Bancshare Treasurer.

Since coming to work for Merchants & Farmers in 2015 during the Vernon Bank acquisition, Diehl has worked as an Assistant Network Admin and is currently a Software Support Specialist and CRA Officer.

Diehl was born in Homestead, Florida, and is a graduate of Baumholder American High School in Germany, class of 1990. After graduation, she moved to Leesville, Louisiana and attended Lamar Salter Technical Institute where she received a diploma for Account Clerk/Computer Operator in 1992. She resides in Leesville, Louisiana.

In operation since 1928, Merchants & Farmers Bank is an independent community bank headquartered in Leesville, LA with eight full-service locations in seven cities. Among the first of Louisiana banks to establish online banking, Merchants & Farmers offers a variety of banking products and services.