Local students receive scholarships from Ingevity
North Charleston, S.C. — Ingevity recently awarded high school seniors $2,000 college scholarships.
This was the company’s fourth year awarding scholarships to students demonstrating strong leadership and educational abilities along with a passion for community service.
Winners were selected from high schools in DeRidder, Louisiana; Covington, Virginia; Crossett, Arkansas; North Charleston, South Carolina; Waynesboro, Georgia; and Wickliffe, Kentucky.
Of the scholarships awarded, 17 were awarded to students entering four-year colleges or universities with a science, technology, engineering or math related field of study. Three scholarships were awarded to students entering technical colleges. Ten scholarships were awarded for non-STEM related fields of study.
The local scholarship recipients were:
- Kayleigh Hudler South Beauregard High School
- Taylor James, Rosepine High School
- Dyllon Singleton, East Beauregard High School
- Josie Thibodeaux, DeRidder High School
- Parker Wascom, East Beauregard High School
Ingevity is passionate about contributing to the educational efforts of high-performing students in the communities where they operate. Education, particularly in STEM, aligns with the company’s mission to enhance the world and shape a stronger future. I
Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 25 locations around the world and employs approximately 1,750 people. For more information visit www.ingevity.com.