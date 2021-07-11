Leesville native retires after 46 years of service to his country

Courtesy of Cynthia Poland

Lawrence “Larry” Jerome Poland has been a hard worker most of life starting as a young teenager cutting grass for neighbors as a job during the hot and humid summers in his hometown of Leesville, LA. Poland is now retiring after many years of outstanding leadership and service to his country and starting a new chapter.

After 46 combined years in the military and federal government, Poland retired from his federal service post as an administrator assigned to the Pentagon on June 30th during an official ceremony held in Washington, D.C.

As a youth, Poland was always driven to become a successful military, business, and government leader. He retired as a non-commissioned officer of the United States Air Force after 20 years. After the military, Poland worked in various roles as an administrator for the United States Government in Oklahoma City, OK; Baltimore, MD; and Washington D.C.

Poland holds a bachelor’s in business administration and management from Newman University in Wichita, Kansas, and a Master’s in business administration focused on finance from Oklahoma City University. He is active in the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization and a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Inc. Fraternity.

Poland will continue to stay actively involved by working as an executive business consultant and serving as a mentor to young men upon his retirement. The retired gentlemen is looking forward to moving to the Dallas-Fort Worth area where he will be able to spend more time with his grandkids, family, and friends.