Leesville Golf Championship moved to August 7

Staff Report

The Leesville Municipal Golf Course announced on Monday that the 2021 Leesville Golf Championship has been officially rescheduled for August 7.

The official announcement was made via their official Facebook page and noted that the tournament was open to all golfers.

Tee times for the tournament will begin at 9 a.m. and golfers can register by visiting the Golf Shop at the golf course or by calling 337-239-2526. The entry fee is $30 and does not include cart or green fee. The tournament will be played under United States Golf Association rules.

The Leesville Municipal Golf Course is located at 331 Country Club Road in Leesville, and includes a nine hole golf course, tennis courts, clubhouse, and banquet hall.