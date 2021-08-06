DPD's 3rd annual National Night Out big hit in DeRidder

Micah Pickering
Leesville Daily Leader
The DeRidder Fire Department made balloon animals much to the delight of the kids who came to National Night Out.
A trio of DeRidder Dragons were all smiles at National Night Out 2021

Local residents came out in droves to the Beauregard Parish Fairgrounds on Tuesday Aug. 3 to take part in National Night Out. National Night Out is a community building event celebrated across the country on the first Tuesday in August.

Free and open to the public, the event was designed to strengthen the bond between the police and the communities they protect. 

It wouldn't be National Night Out without a visit from McGruff the crime hound.

This year's National Night Out in DeRidder had food, games, safety demonstrations, live music, a classic car show, door prize giveaways, a scavenger hunt, and fireworks at the end of the night.

Through a fun and family friendly festival atmosphere, locals got the chance to get a little closer to the dedicated men and women who serve their communities. Attendees got to meet with local police, firefighters, EMT's, first responders, and military personnel. 

Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford and DeRidder Police Chief Craig Richard were meeting and greeting all those in attendance at National Night Out.

DeRidder Police Chief Craig Richard spoke to the Beauregard Daily News at the event and expressed his gratitude to all those who partnered with them to make the event happen. He noted that this is the DeRidder Police Department's third year participating with National Night Out, and felt that it was a complete success. 

Richard said: "This is a community event designed to bring people together, and I think we've done that. I think that it's a great event."

Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford also spoke to the Beauregard Daily News at the event and stated that it meant a lot to him to see a large turnout for the event.

"It really means a lot to me and Chief Craig. We've been planning this for months, and to see it finally come to fruition is something special."

National Night Out 2021
A classic car show was just one of the many things going on at National Night Out 2021.
There was plenty of fun and games at National Night out 2021.
The Rosepine Eagle flew into DeRidder to visit National Night Out 2021.
Military personnel were on hand at national night out, and they brought a helicopter with them.