Visions of Vernon: Vernon Parish's Founding Families, Marshall - McCarty

Marshall - John Robert "Tom" Marshall (TX 1866 - LA 1955) was the only Marshall homesteader in Vernon Parish. He was the son of John (TN 1816 - TX 1889) and Morning Jordan (AL 1825 - LA 1917) Marshall. He married Susan Cryer (LA 1871 - LA 1966) in 1892 in Beauregard Parish which was Calcasieu Parish. Tom was born in Newton County, Texas where he lived in 1870 and 1880. In 1900 and 1910 he lived in Ward Four, Vernon Parish which included present day Ward Seven. In 1907 Tom claimed forty acres of land at the confluence of Big Branch and Castor Creek in the Elmwood community on Blackmon Road. In 1920, 1930, and 1940 he lived in Ward Seven. In all enumerations Tom was a farmer. He and his wife Susan are buried in Beauregard Cemetery in DeRidder.

Martin - The Martin surname is one of the largest in Vernon Parish with fifty parcels claimed in eleven townships containing 3,040 acres from 1860 to 1909. The surname is found in three of Vernon Parish's corners, the northwest, northeast, and southeast in Wards Two, Six, and Five in the communities of Ten Mile, Temple, Haddens, McInnis Cemetery, Hicks, Soapstone Creek, Hawthorne, Kurthwood, Fullerton, Dido, and Anacoco.

Zachariah Martin (NC 1748/1761 - LA 1791) was the founding father of Andrew, Andrew J., Charles S., Ephraim, Gabriel S., Henry, Jacob, James, John, and Perneliper J. Martin in the Ten Mile community in southeast Vernon Parish.

William "Billy" Martin (KY/NC 1766 - LA 1840) was the founding father of Allen, Benjamin, and Levi Martin in the Temple community in northeast Vernon Parish. His grave reads, "Pioneer Martin."

Tandy Key Martin was the founding father of Randall and William Martin in the Haddens community of northwest Vernon Parish.

William "Billy" Martin (KY/NC 1766 - LA 1840) was also the founding father of Louis Martin in the McInnis Cemetery community of northwest Vernon Parish.

Noah Martin (NC/GA Abt. 1811 - Unk.) and Simeon "Sim" Martin (AL 1832 - LA 1927) were founding fathers and homesteaders in the McInnis Cemetery township in northwest Vernon Parish. They moved into the township and claimed land in 1860 and 1893.

Zachariah Martin NC 1748/1761 - LA 1791) was the founding father of Leonard and Seth Martin in southeast Vernon Parish in Soapstone's township.

Zachariah (NC 1748/1761 - LA 1791) and Tandy Key Martin (VA 1800 - TX 1841) were founding fathers of Charles and William Martin in northwest Vernon Parish in the Hawthorne community.

William Martin (NC 1766 - LA 1840) and Madam Martin (LA 1828 - Unk.) were founding father and mother of Abener, Benjamin S., and Needham Martin in northwest Vernon Parish in the Kurthwood township. Madam was from Ascension Parish.

Vernie Moore Martin was the founding mother of the Martin family in southeast Vernon Parish in Fullerton's township. She was the wife of John Martin who was the great grandson of Zachariah Martin (NC 1748/1761 - LA 1791).

Treville Martin (LA 1828 - Unk.) was the founding father of Leonard and John Martin in southeast Vernon Parish in Dido's township.

Zachariah Martin (NC 1748/1761 - LA 1791) was the founding father of James H. Martin in northwest Vernon Parish in Anacoco's township.

The Martin name can be found in government records. William Lott Martin was listed in 1860 as a Sabine Parish slave owner with one slave. In Civil War records Ephraim and Zachariah Martin served in Co. B, 1st Bn., LA Cav. Scouts (USA).

Three Martins from Vernon Parish have died in war. Needham (1838 - 1863) died in the Civil War, burial unknown. James Edward Martin (LA 1931 - KOR 1953) died in the Korean War in the Battle of Chosin Reservoir. His body was brought home in 2016 and is buried in Mitchell Cemetery in Anacoco. James Mitchell Martin (LA 1905 - KOR 1950) died in the Korean War in 1950. His body was brought home two years later in 1952 and buried in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Beaumont, Texas.

Mashon - Franklin Mashon (LA 1837 - LA 1920) was the only land claimant in Vernon Parish. He was the son of John (TX 1785 - LA 1850) and Jane Lowery (NC 1795 - Bef. 1850) Mashon. He married Vashty/Vashtie Boyd (MS 1833 - LA 1908) shortly after 1860. Franklin was born in Tangipahoa Parish. In 1850 he lived in Washington Parish. In 1860 and 1870 he lived in Anacoco Ward of Rapides Parish which became Vernon Parish in 1871. In the Civil War Franklin served in Co. D, Miles' Legion, which was also known as the 32nd LA Inf. Regt. In 1894 he lived on eighty acres he claimed in 1894 on Parish Line Road northeast of Leander on Houge Branch. In all enumerations Franklin was a farmer. He is buried in Smith Cemetery in Leander. Vashtie's burial is unknown.

Mason - The founding father of the Mason surname in Vernon Parish was Richard Mason (SC 1797 - LA 1864-1870). He was the son of Job (VA 1771 - AL 1827) and Anna Cole (SC 1774 - TX 1839) Mason. Richard married Eda Norris (MS 1817 - MS 1855), year unknown. He then married Margaret Gardner (MS 1820 - MS Aft. 1880) in 1854, probably Louisiana. Richard died in Rapides Parish between 1864 and 1870, burial unknown.

Richard did not homestead any land but son Norris Mason (MS 1834 - MS 1923) did. Norris married Mary Smith (MS 1840 - MS 1919) in Greene County, Mississippi in 1858. He moved to present day Vernon Parish around 1860 and claimed eighty acres on Calcasieu River in the Antioch Cemetery community north of Slagle, yet he served in the Civil War in Co. A, 24th MS

Inf. Regt. in the Civil War. He lived the rest of his life in Mississippi dying in Forrest County in 1923. He is buried in McLaurin Cemetery. Mary died in Biloxi in Harrison County in 1919, burial unknown.

Mathis/Matthis - The Mathis (Asa and Azor) surname is one of forty that inhabited the Neutral Strip in present day Vernon Parish from 1806 to 1819. Azor Mathis were granted a 640 acre third class land grant in 1825 on Mill Creek.

In more recent history, the family claimed sixteen parcels of land containing 1,000 acres from 1894 to 1904 in the communities of Chasmore, Pitkin, Cravens, and on present day Ft. Polk.

The founding father of William H., Owen M., and John T. Mathis in Chasmore, Cravens, and Pitkin was Matthew Albritton Matthis (GA 1821 - LA 1888).

Two Mathis/Matthis families homesteaded on present day Ft. Polk. The founding father of Hiram, Hiram J., and James W. Mathis was Harmon Jessie Mathis (GA 1832 - LA 1911). The founding father of Martin C. Matthis was Edmund Mathis (GA 1815 - LA 1880).

One Mathis served in Vernon Parish government. Rev. Payton P. Mathis served as Holly Grove's school teacher in 1876.

May - The May surname claimed ten parcels of land containing 760 acres from 1889 to 1915 in the Standard-Caney community west of Leesville.

The founding father of the May family was David May (SC 1797 - LA 1863). He was the son of Peter (NC 1765 - GA 1822) and Sarah Cherry (NC 1765 - AL 1820) May. David married twice to Spicy May in 1824 in Warren County, Georgia and to Sarah Andrews (GA 1822 - LA 1902) in 1834 in Jackson County, Florida. He served in the War of 1812 in 6th Regt., MS Militia. David moved to present day Vernon Parish from Florida between 1850 and 1852. In 1860 he was enumerated as a farmer and slave owner with one slave. David died in 1863 and is buried in May Cemetery in Caney.