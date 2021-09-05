Food Bank of Central LA joins Hunger Action Month

The Food Bank of Central Louisiana is joining forces with Feeding America through the month of September for Hunger Action Month. Hunger Action Month is an awareness campaign designed to increase visibility for people facing hunger across the country. This is the 14th year that Feeding America has led the Hunger Action Month campaign.

In a statement about the campaign, Feeding America CEO Clair Babineaux-Fontenot expressed just how essential it is to have public support to help combat food insecurity, and increase the quality of life for those in need.

“For many, a daily meal is a simple choice of what to eat,” said Babineaux-Fontenot. “For people facing hunger, a daily meal poses a very different type of choice. It's often an impossible decision between food or other crucial needs, such as electricity, childcare, or medicine. Nobody should be forced to make a choice to go hungry. With the public’s support, we can come together to help people achieve long-term food security, so they no longer have to make such tough decisions.”

The Food Bank of Central Louisiana offered tips for residents who want to get involved with Hunger Action Month and help the numerous people facing food insecurity locally and nationwide.

Residents interested can:

Follow the Food Bank of Central Louisiana on their official Facebook Page

Volunteer at a local food bank or pantry

Make a donation to the Food Bank of Central Louisiana and other food relief programs

The Food Bank of Central Louisiana is a non-profit organization whose mission is to alleviate hunger in central Louisiana. The Food Bank distributes food and grocery products to needy families in the following eleven parishes: Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Sabine, Vernon and Winn.

For more information contact the Food Bank of Central Louisiana by calling (318) 445-2773 or by logging on to www.fbcenla.org.