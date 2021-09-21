The Box holds Warhammer 40,000 Tournament

Players came out in full force for a special event at The Box, Leesville's local comic book store. The Box held a tournament on Saturday, September 11th for the popular game Warhammer 40,000. Players came from as far as Shreveport, LA and Beaumont, TX to play the popular miniature wargame.

In the game, players build armies to battle with one another in a futuristic setting that combines elements of science fiction and high fantasy. The game was first introduced in 1987 and rapidly became a global phenomenon with a dedicated fanbase. The 9th Edition of Warhammer 40,000's updated rules was officially released in 2020.

The first, second and third place winners go as follows:

1st Place: Tim "Tau Pic" Wilcox, of Beaumont, TX

2nd Place: Matthew Talley, of U.S. Army Esports, Fort Polk, LA

3rd Place: Colby Delaune, owner of Secondhand Soldiers in Shreveport, LA

Warhammer 40,000 is one of the games prominently featured at The Box, and locals are encouraged to come learn about games like Warhammer and play with their friends at the store. Located at 450 Entrance Road in Leesville, The Box is a one-stop shop for fans of comic books, collectibles, and tabletop gaming.

The Box is open on Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information on The Box, call (504) 390-8315, or visit their official Facebook Page.