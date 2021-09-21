Leesville Mayor’s Women’s Commission announces September Beautification Awards

The Leesville Mayor’s Women’s Commission recently presented their September 2021 Civic Awards for Beautification to two Leesville citizens. The residential winner was Chris and Karen Robertson, who live at 402 North 4th Street. Their house was built in 1890 in the shotgun-style and was used as a boarding house for railroad employees. They’ve owned the home for the past 33 years and have renovated it extensively, although it continues to be a work in progress.

Pictured are left to right: Glenda Jarrell of the Mayor’s Women’s Commission and Chris Robertson.

The commercial winner was Alice’s Fantasy Formals located at 407 North 5th Street. The business is owned by Alice Singletary who has been in the same location for the past 37 years. Her potted hibiscus brightens up the entryway to her store.