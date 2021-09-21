War Memorial Civic Center Exhibit honors fallen WWII soldiers from Beauregard Parish

During the month of September, the War Memorial Civic Center has a special exhibit meant to honor those from Beauregard Parish who lost their lives during World War II.

The Respect and Remembrance exhibit is a joint project between the Beauregard Museum and the War Memorial Civic Center. The exhibit is designed to honor the 51 from Beauregard Parish brave heroes who paid the ultimate price in service to their country during World War II.

The War Memorial Civic Center has been planning the exhibit for quite some time, as it was originally scheduled to debut in Sept. 2020 to coincide with the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. However, complications arose due to the strict pandemic regulations that were in place at the time.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. It profiles each of the 51 brave men and their military service. Exhibit hours are from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Monday, Wednesday and Friday with extended hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Visitors are asked to wear a mask inside the building and take necessary social distancing precautions.

For more information contact the War Memorial Civic Center at (337) 463-7212.