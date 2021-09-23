2021 West LA Forestry Festival senior pageant contestants announced

West Louisiana Forestry Festival
These are this year's pageant contestants for the 2021 West Louisiana Forestry Festival.

The 2021 West Louisiana Forestry Festival senior pageant will be Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. at the WLFF auditorium at the fairgrounds. Contestants vying for the title of Miss West Louisiana Forestry Festival are:

  • Evans: Chloe Benjamin and Harlie Harvey
  • Faith Training: Jordan Jenkins
  • Hicks: Avery Coffman
  • Hornbeck: Tori Burnley and Hannah Dahlhoff
  • Leesville: Shaylynn Busby and Dillon McRae
  • Pickering: Chyan Benard, Elaina King and Taylor Willis
  • Simpson: Cheyenne Robertson and Alexis Merriman