2021 West LA Forestry Festival senior pageant contestants announced
West Louisiana Forestry Festival
The 2021 West Louisiana Forestry Festival senior pageant will be Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. at the WLFF auditorium at the fairgrounds. Contestants vying for the title of Miss West Louisiana Forestry Festival are:
- Evans: Chloe Benjamin and Harlie Harvey
- Faith Training: Jordan Jenkins
- Hicks: Avery Coffman
- Hornbeck: Tori Burnley and Hannah Dahlhoff
- Leesville: Shaylynn Busby and Dillon McRae
- Pickering: Chyan Benard, Elaina King and Taylor Willis
- Simpson: Cheyenne Robertson and Alexis Merriman