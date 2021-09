Queens of Beaufair Royalty announced

Staff Report

The 2021 Queens of Beaufair Royalty have been announced. They are:

Infant Miss: Penelope Mae Suydam

Baby Miss: Peyton Rae Morrow

Toddler Miss: Khloe Elyse Fuller

TNincy Miss: Naomi Grace LeMaire

Tiny Miss: Jaicee Lynn McKee

Little Miss: Salina Guillory

Petite Miss: BreAnn Jill Morales

Deb Miss: Briley Green

Junior Miss: Kale Cloud

Teen Miss: Bryleigh Jeane

Also featured here are Miss Beauregard Watermelon Festival, Hadlein Cooley, and Miss Miracle on Washington Street, Myia Abdalla. Queen Beaufair XCII will be crowned on Oct. 5.