Pinewood Elementary Students of the Month.

Courtesy of Pinewood Elementary

Pine Wood Elementary Students of the Month for September are Miranda Ahmed, Avaigh Basham, Gabriella Cardenas, Leonard Chavis, Daysie Clark, Addelyn Duplechin, Allison Goodeaux, Jayce Jackson, Gavin Janis, Luke Lestage, Malorie Marra, Greyson Mathews, Jeremisha Moore, Weston Olson, Annabelle Parmley, Addyson Robinson, Caleb Strother, Ja’Von Taylor, La’Nahe Watts. Each homeroom teacher selects one student each month. These students exemplify the ROAR characteristics… responsible, on task, achievement, and respect. Each student will receive medium slush compliments of Sonic.