Scam Alert: New text scam claims to offer gifts

Staff Report

The Better Business Bureau of Southwest Louisiana (BBB) recently released information regarding a new scam that has been reported by residents and local consumers. The scam involves residents receiving unsolicited text messages claiming to be from large companies like AT&T, Verizon, Netflix, and Amazon.

The message will seemingly offer a reward to the consumer and ask them to follow a link to claim their reward. The messages will typically try to entice the recipient with gifts like cash, free subscriptions, discounts, and more.

The BBB advises residents to not engage with these random and suspicious text messages or follow any links in the message.

The BBB released the following tips for residents when it comes to suspicious text messages:

Treat messages from unknown senders with caution.

Don’t click on links from strangers.

Confirm deals directly with the company before you accept.

Install antivirus software on your computer and mobile devices.

Alert the company. It will help them fight the problem. AT&T and Verizon are asking consumers to forward suspicious messages to 7726 (SPAM).

For more information regarding this and other potential scams, visit BBB.org.