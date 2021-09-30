Shirley awarded Teacher of the Month title at Pinewood Elementary

Courtesy of Pinewood Elementary

Alison Shirley is the September Positive Behavior Interventions Support Teacher of the Month at Pine Wood Elementary School. The title is awarded to the teacher that models PBIS expectations: Responsible, On-Task, Achieve, and Respect. Her students exhibit these expectations in the halls, cafeteria, playground, and classroom. She enjoys the privilege of parking in the Teacher of the Month parking spot for the month, received a certificate, and a gift certificate to Wal-Mart provided by Rooster's Farmhouse Chicken. Sign Gypsies, Kim Mayes, provided the apple sign with the teachers name on it.