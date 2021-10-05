Senior Citizen Day Cancelled at West Louisiana Forestry Festival

Courtesy of VPSO

The following notice was released by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:

This year’s senior citizen day at the West Louisiana Forestry Festival has been cancelled.Senior citizen’s day is normally held on Wednesday, the first day of the fair.

After much consideration and discussion the sponsors, along with the Vernon Council on Aging, have decided to cancel the annual luncheon.

The health and well-being of our senior citizens is of the utmost importance to all concerned parties. We hope everyone observes safety precautions and enjoys the festival.