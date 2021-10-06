Food Bank of Central Louisiana announces Mobile Food Pantry Dates for October

The Food Bank of Central Louisiana announced dates and locations for the Mobile Food Pantry Program during the month of October.

According to the Food Bank of Central Louisiana The Mobile Food Pantry Program "allows the Food Bank to provide a forum for education programs emphasizing healthy eating during mobile pantry distributions. The Mobile Pantry Program meets the unique needs of the Food Bank's rural and underserved communities by offering services in their area and providing client access to fresh fruits and vegetables."

The Food Bank of Central Louisiana announced the following dates and locations for their Mobile Food Pantry in Vernon Parish:

Friday October 15, 8-10 a.m., First Baptist Church of Hornbeck, 2342 Stillwell Ave. Hornbeck.

Friday October 15, 11:30-1:30 p.m., Burr Ferry Pentecostal Church, 23606 LA-8., Evans.

Friday October 22, 9-11 a.m., Church International, 1436 Church St., Rosepine.

Friday October 22, 12:30-2:30 p.m., The Slagle Mall, 8785 LA-8, Slagle.

The Food Bank of Central Louisiana is a non-profit organization whose mission is to alleviate hunger in central Louisiana. The Food Bank distributes food and grocery products to needy families in the following eleven parishes: Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Sabine, Vernon and Winn.

For more information contact the Food Bank of Central Louisiana by calling (318) 445-2773 or by logging on to www.fbcenla.org.