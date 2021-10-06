Leesville man to be charged with Attempted First Degree Murder

Courtesy of VPSO

On Sunday, October 3, 2021, at approximately 5:30 p.m. VPSO Deputies traveled to a residence located on Norris Kay Road.

The deputies were attempting to serve an outstanding warrant on Malcomb Holcomb, age 46, of Leesville.

A local bail bondsman was also on the scene and was attempting to revoke bond on Holcomb.

Upon arrival, Deputies made contact with Holcomb. At that time Holcomb brandished a large machete and began to threaten the Deputies.

During the incident, one Deputy deployed his taser which struck Holcomb but appeared to have no effect on him. In an attempt to assist Deputies, the bail bondsman also deployed his taser.

Following being tazed, Holcomb continued to advance on the Deputy while making stabbing motions with the large knife. The Deputy was struck by the knife in the left rib area.

While being physically attacked, the Deputy fired two rounds from his duty weapon at very close range, striking Holcomb twice.

Deputies immediately began to render first aid to Holcomb until ambulance personnel arrived on the scene.

Holcomb was transported to a Rapides Parish Hospital and at last word was undergoing surgery.

The VPSO Deputy suffered minor injuries caused by the knife and is currently undergoing medical treatment.

Warrants were prepared in relation to the incident.

Holcomb will be criminally charged with one count of Attempted First Degree Murder, one count of Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, one count of Resisting by Force, and one count of Aggravated Assault with a total bond set at $350,000.

Holcomb will be arrested upon his release from the medical facility.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.