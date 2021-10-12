Helen Henry celebrates her 100th birthday

A DeRidder woman celebrated a big birthday over the weekend. Helen Henry received a surprise birthday party on Oct. 9th to commemorate her 100th birthday. Henry was surrounded by family, friends, and many other members of the local community who wanted to come out and celebrate this major milestone.

The celebration was held at the Knights of Columbus Hall at St. Joseph Catholic Church in DeRidder. She was presented with an Honorary Catholic Daughters membership from St. Joseph Catholic Church, where Henry has been a member for many years. She was given the certificate for her years of loyalty and dedication to the church.

Among the many guests at the party was DeRidder Mayor Misty Clanton. Clanton visited with Henry and congratulated her for her.

The Beauregard Daily News would like to join the rest of the DeRidder community by congratulating Helen Henry on her milestone birthday. We wish her many more to come.