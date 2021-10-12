Passenger killed in early morning crash in Beauregard Parish

TFC Derek Senegal | Louisiana State Police

DeRidder – On October 10, 2021, shortly before 3:45 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 171, just south of Lumas Road in Beauregard Parish. The crash claimed the life of 21-year-old Chaniya Piper of DeRidder.

The initial investigation revealed a 2011 Dodge pickup truck, driven by 21-year-old LaMya R. Scott of DeRidder, was traveling north on US 171. For unknown reasons, the Dodge traveled off the left side of the roadway and entered the center median. The Dodge then traveled back onto the roadway, ran off the roadway for a second time, entered the center median, and overturned.

Despite being properly restrained, Piper suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Scott, who was properly restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a Lake Charles area hospital for treatment. The other two occupants in the vehicle were properly restrained and sustained minor injuries. A toxicology sample was obtained from Scott and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop D has investigated 27 fatal crashes resulting in 28 deaths in 2021.