Dentist with a Heart Day 2021 announced, applications to begin soon

West Louisiana Dental Center has announced details for this year's Hennesee's Dentist With a Heart Day set for December 3rd. The event is designed to offer free dental work to those in the community who may not be able to normally afford it. Applications open later this month and those in need are encouraged to sign up before the deadline.

West Louisiana Dental Center will begin taking applications for Dentist with a Heart Day 2021 starting Monday October 25th and ending on Monday November 15th.

Those interested in getting dental work will need to come in to pick up paperwork to be completed and turned back in to the front desk. Applicants must have a working phone number for West Louisiana Dental Center to contact them. Applications will be be reviewed, names will be drawn, and those applicants whose name has been drawn will be contacted by November 19th to receive their appointment information.

The local tradition was started 22 years ago by Dr. Mike Hennessee in an effort to give back to the local community. For more information contact West Louisiana Dental Center at 239-2509, and their office is located at 103 Belview St. in Leesville.