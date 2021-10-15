Leach honored by Merchants and Farmers Bank

Merchants and Farmers Bank

LEESVILLE, LA—The board of directors at Merchants & Farmers Bank has announced a Louisiana flag was raised in honor of Claude “Buddy” Leach at the newly designed back entrance of the main office.

A plaque was presented to Leach at a recent board meeting commemorating his service and dedication to Merchants & Farmers Bank, and the communities the bank serves.

Leach, the newly named Chairman Emeritus, has served as chairman and remains an active member, on the independent community bank’s board for nearly five decades and has played an integral role in its success, stability and growth of the financial institution. In the 47 years that Leach has served Merchants & Farmers, the Leesville-based, 93-year-old institution has grown from $18 million to more than $470 million and expanded to eight locations throughout western and southwestern Louisiana.

In operation since 1928, Merchants & Farmers Bank is an independent community bank headquartered in Leesville, Louisiana with eight full-service locations in seven cities. Among the first of Louisiana banks to establish online banking, Merchants & Farmers offers a variety of banking products and services.