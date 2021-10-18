Lady Cats, Cats fare well at Menard meet

Will Norris | BWS Sports

ALEXANDRIA - Lina Mills-Zacapa and Kyle Lynn were at the top of their game Wednesday afternoon.

And as a result, they brought home some hardware.

Mills-Zacapa easily claimed first place in the girls' competition, while Lynn was the boys' runner-up at the annual Holy Savior Menard Cross Country Meet, held at Buhlow Lake.

Mills-Zacapa blistered the course with a time of 21:01.1, easily outpacing her closest competitor, Quinn Brown of Menard, who had a mark of 22:13.5, edging out Gracie Cartouche of Avoyelles Charter, who clocked in at 22:16.3.

Grant's Faith Bryant was fourth with a time of 22:26.8, while Converse standout Abigail Bozeman was fifth with a mark of 22:41.5.

Leesville also brought home the runner-up trophy as a team as Menard won the meet with 49 points. Leesville had 90 points, getting solid performances from Natalie Smith (14th), Ruby Gross (28th), Blyss Ault (30th) and Harley Samsil (46th).

Anacoco landed three finishers in the top 50 as Amani Buentello was 27th, Bella Henry was 43rd and Skye Buentello was 47th.

On the boys' side, Pineville scored 60 points to claim the title, while Menard was second with 71 points and Grace Christian was third with 81. Leesville and Alexandria tied for fourth with 107 points.

Justin Descant of Pineville won first place individually with a time of 17:28.3, while Lynn was runner-up with a mark of 17:51.1.

Cade Fookes and Matthew Magnano of Grace Christian were third and fifth, respectively, while ASH standout Matthew Crenshaw was fourth.

Marlon Trejo of Leesville was 13th overall, while Simpson's Want Allain claimed 14th place. Leesville's Kalel Lopez and Taj Jackson were 29th and 43rd respectively. Maison Weaver of Anacoco was 46th, with Leesville's Austin Gostnell and Anacoco's Ayden Blackmon claiming 47th and 48th.