Lady Cats drop heartbreaker to Opelousas in five sets

Daniel Green | BWS Sports

LEESVILLE - The Leesville Lady Cats had their chances.

But they fell just a bit short on Thursday afternoon.

The Lady Cats (3-11, 1-4) rallied from a 2-1 deficit, but fell to the Opelousas Lady Tigers, 25-17, 21-25, 14-25, 25-11, 11-15.

Leesville, which has three more district outings still to play, claimed the momentum early by taking the first set. After losing a hard-fought second game, Opelousas gained the edge as they rolled to an easy win in the third set.

However, Leesville responded with a powerful performance in Game 4, blasting Opelousas to force the fifth and deciding set.

It was close throughout the final game, but Opelousas was able to gain the edge and earn the win.

Shyann McCummings and Emily Willis were among the top performers in the offensive categories. Additionally, the Lady Cats got solid showings from Karis Kiker and Madison Joiner.