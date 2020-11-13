Rosepine sweeps district meet

Will Norris | BWS Sports

ROSEPINE - For the fourth year in a row, the Rosepine Eagles and Lady Eagles are the kings and queens of the District 5-2A landscape.

Lexa Thompson and Nick Amer each claimed individual titles at the meet held earlier this week at Rosepine High School.

Thompson finished the girls' race in a time of 20:42, while Amer crossed the finish line in the boys' competition with a mark of 17:23.

The Lady Eagles swept the first seven spots in the individual standings, with Sophia Jeffers coming in second and Issabella Strother taking third place. Alicia Kitchens was fourth overall, with Taylor James, Jaclyn Hurt and Allie Johnson placing fifth through seventh.

Pickering's Charlie Ramsey was eighth overall.

The Pickering duo of Terrence Carter, Jr. and Luis Gotay were second and third for the Red Devils, while Johnny Lindsey and Joseph Kennedy were fourth and fifth for Rosepine.

Sullivan Hanna, Stephen Wagoman, Luke Woodard and Austin Cantrell came in sixth through ninth, while Pickering's Augustus James was 10th.

In the team standings, the Lady Eagles scored a perfect 15 to win, while the Eagles scored 23 points to claim the team trophy.