Anacoco ruins Florien's homecoming

Will Norris | BWS Sports

FLORIEN - Bella Henry scored a career-high 24 points, while Bailey Davis and Paige Mayo also reached double figures as the Anacoco Lady Indians upended the Florien Lady Blackcats on Friday, 58-50.

With the victory, the Lady Indians improved to 4-1 on the season.

Anacoco trailed after the first eight minutes of play on Friday, but used a 19-11 scoring edge in the second quarter to take a 34-28 lead into the halftime intermission.

An 11-8 advantage in the third extended the Anacoco lead to nine points. Florien attempted to rally late, but was unable to claim the victory.

Davis added 18 points for Anacoco, while Mayo notched 13 points in the win.

Gracie Rutherford paced Florien with 13 points, while Kylee Strother added 12 points in the loss.

Anacoco Indians......75

Florien Blackcats....54

The Anacoco Indians remained undefeated on the season on Friday with an easy 75-54 win over the Florien Blackcats.

Anacoco (4-0) faced little resistance from the Blackcats in opening up a 20-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Indians added to that lead in the second with a 20-12 surge, taking a 40-22 advantage into the locker room.

Another 20-point quarter allowed the Indians to claim a 60-36 cushion going into the final frame of play. From there, Anacoco coasted to the win.

Landry Alligood led Anacoco with 24 points, while Brayden Blakeway added 14 points. Shaun Riley and Drew Tebbe pitched in 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Gage Remedies had 21 points to pace Florien, while Kaleb Carver added 12 points.