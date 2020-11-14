Jennings tops SBHS 42-14

Daniel Green | BWS Sports

JENNINGS - In a battle of District 4-3A unbeatens, it would be Jennings which rules on this night.

Three-star recruit Trevor Etienne ran for three touchdowns, while quarterback Bud Wilridge tossed for a pair of scores as the Bulldogs (6-0, 2-0) knocked off the South Beauregard Golden Knights (4-2, 2-1) on Friday, 42-14.

Jennings, a notoriously slow-starting team, jumped out to a 21-0 lead at the break and never looked back en route to the win.

The Bulldogs took a 7-0 lead in the first period on a 2-yard TD run from Etienne amd a PAT from Ian Mullen.

In the second quarter, Jalen Lewis scored his lone TD of the game on a 14-yard run up the middle for a 14-0 lead. A little later, Wilridge connected with Ja'Corien Palfrey on a 24-yard scoring strike as Jennings took a three-touchdown advantage into the intermission.

Jennings added two more scores to the board in the third before SBHS found the endzone.

Wilridge hit Conner Cassidy on a 26-yard touchdown pass, while Etienne scored on a 3-yard run as Jennings opened up a 35-0 advantage.

The Golden Knights found their way into the scoring column when Kyler Kibodeaux connected with Nick Uhlik on a 34-yard touchdown pass. Britton Coleman added the PAT for a 35-7 deficit.

Etienne rounded out the scoring for the Bulldogs with a 35-yard TD scamper, while Malachi McElhaney closed it out for SBHS with a 6-yard TD run.

Lewis led Jennings with 14 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown, while Etienne had only 12 carries for 123 yards and three touchdowns.

Wilridge completed 4-of-7 passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns, with Cassidy catching two passes for 43 yards and a score.

McElhaney paced the SBHS ground attack with 88 yards on 19 carries with a touchdown, while Kibodeaux completed 5-of-12 passes for 85 yards and a touchdown. Uhlik caught all five passes from Kibodeaux.