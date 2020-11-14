Late touchdown lifts Rosepine past Logansport

Will Norris | BWS Sports

ROSEPINE - Garth Brooks sang about how some of God's greatest gifts are unanswered prayers.

But the Rosepine Eagles are singing a different tune.

Facing fourth-and-15 with just seconds remaining in the game, Eagle quarterback Ethan Frey completed a 40-yard touchdown pass to Grant Ducote to take the lead in a 44-38 Rosepine homecoming victory over the Logansport Tigers on Friday at McKee-McCain Stadium.

Rosepine head coach Brad Ducote, obviously spent after the victory, was proud of his team for never giving up.

"I just can't say enough about the character and fight in our team," he said. "I'm so proud they were able to get this win."

The Eagles (4-2) took a 14-point lead two times in the contest only to see Logansport (3-2) rally both times to claim the advantage.

Rosepine opened its first series of the game with a huge 60-yard run from Ducote, setting up his 3-yard TD run, giving the Eagles a 7-0 lead.

The advantage grew to 14-0 early in the second when Isaiah Stinson reeled in an 18-yard TD pass from Frey.

However, the Tigers responded with a drive of their own, capped by a 2-yard touchdown run from Kay'Savalan Barnes. He also scored on the 2-point conversion to trim the deficit to 14-8 at the intermission.

Logansport took the lead about midway through the third quarter when Barnes scored on an 11-yard TD pass from Hayden Rolfe. Barnes added the two for a 16-14 Tiger advantage.

Rosepine responded with back-to-back scoring drives. The Eagles got a 3-yard TD run from Braden Trull along with a 9-yard rumble by Frey. Ducote added both conversion runs as Rosepine open up a 30-16 lead early in the fourth period.

But back came Logansport.

Jacob Contario caught a 45-yard TD pass from Wolfe, while Barnes added a 6-yard TD run out of the Wildcat formation. Barnes also scored on each conversion attempt, pushing Logansport out to a 32-30 lead.

The Eagles didn't take long to score as Ducote raced 77 yards to the house for a touchdown. However, the conversion failed, leaving Rosepine with a 36-32 lead.

The Tigers moved the ball right back down the field, scoring with just under three minutes to go on a 40-yard run from Barnes. The 2-point conversion failed, but Logansport owned a 38-36 edge.

Rosepine was able to move the ball efficiently to the Logansport 34. However, the Eagles were whistled for a holding play, pushing the ball back to midfield.

After three straight incompletions, the Eagles faced a fourth-and-25. The pass fell incomplete, prompting a Tiger celebration. However, Logansport was flagged for defensive holding, giving the Eagles a reprieve.

Now at the Logansport 40 and still facing fourth-and-15 with 24 seconds to go, the Eagles had one last chance. Frey scrambled away from pressure and lofted a long pass toward the endzone.

Ducote reeled in the pass as a Logansport defender attempted to knock it away. After Ducote came down with the ball, he took only a couple of steps to score the improbable touchdown. Frey ran the ball in for two points and a 44-38 lead with 15 seconds to go.

The Tigers managed to run two plays, but were unable to score, allowing the Eagles to claim the victory.

Ducote ran the ball 15 times for 203 yards and two touchdowns, while also catching two passes for 44 yards and the game-winning score.

Frey completed 17-of-25 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 64 yards and another score

Stinson caught five passes for 84 yards and a touchdown for the Eagles, while Trull had 50 yards receiving and a rushing TD.

Barnes logged an incredible 35 carries for 251 yards and three touchdowns, while also scoring on a touchdown reception. Wolfe threw for 117 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.