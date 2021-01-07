Anacoco rolls past Pickering

Will Norris | BWS Sports

ANACOCO - What was a highly-anticipated matchup turned into a huge mismatch.

The Anacoco Indians had little trouble dispatching the Pickering Red Devils on Tuesday evening, coming away with an impressive 81-36 victory.

With the win, Anacoco improved to 19-2 overall heading into its homecoming game Friday against Westlake.

The Indians wasted little time in jumping out to a big lead, scoring 30 points in the opening frame en route to a 24-point advantage.

A 19-5 scoring edge in the second period allowed the Indians to take a 49-11 lead into the locker room at the break.

It was more of the same in the third quarter as Anacoco used a 23-13 advantage to open up a 72-24 cushion going into the final eight minutes.

Both teams cleared their benches in the fourth as Anacoco earned the easy victory.

Landry Alligood scored a game-high 23 points to lead Anacoco, while Northwestern State signee Shaun Riley finished with 18 points. Drew Tebbe added 16 points, while Noah Carroll chipped in with 10.

Marlon Freeney paced Pickering with 13 points, while DeShawn Jackson added nine points.