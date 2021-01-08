Broncos top Florien, Evans beats DeQuincy

Daniel Green | BWS Sports

FLORIEN - The Simpson Broncos rallied from an early deficit to beat the Florien Blackcats earlier this week, 65-58.

Tristin Williams led Simpson with 14 points, while Rhett Petre added 13 points. Preston Miller and Zach Vargas each scored 11 points.

Kaleb Carver scored 18 for the Blackcats, while Gage Remedies finished with 16 points.

Evans Eagles......57

DeQuincy Tigers....50

DEQUINCY - A big third-quarter run allowed the Evans Eagles surge past the DeQuincy Tigers, 57-50. Wyatt Austin led the Eagles with 21 points, while Zane West pitched in 17 points.

Reese Ashworth paced the Tigers with 17 points, while teammates Mario Dixon and Dante Thomas finished with 16 and 11 points, respectively.

Simpson Broncos.....67

Negreet Indians....62

NEGREET - For the second time in two days, the Simpson Broncos picked a road win over a Sabine Parish opponent, this time the Negreet Indians, 67-62.

Rhett Petre led the way for Simpson with 23 points, while Zach Vargas scored 21 points. Preston Miller added 13 points.

Veterious Glynn paced Negreet with 18 points, while Cove Tarpley contributed 12 points.

Many Tigers......56

Leesville Wampus Cats....53

LEESVILLE - Four players reached double figures for the Many Tigers in a 56-53 road win Monday over the Leesville Wampus Cats.

JaWarren Cade led Many with 13 points, while Cam Medlock and Jacolby Cade added 12 and 11 points, respectively. Cadillac Rhone finished with 10 points.

Davean Scott had 20 points to lead Leesville, while Keanu Pagan and Ju'liun Culbert added 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Converse Wildcats....71

Rosepine Eagles....63

ROSEPINE - The Converse Wildcats overcame an early deficit to knock off the Rosepine Eagles on Tuesday, 71-63.

Christian Page had 26 points to lead Converse, while Sean Laughlin and Clay Fisher added 18 and 14 points, respectively.

Hunter Hines led Rosepine with 14 points, while Cole Donahue and Braydon Williams added 12 each.

Fairview Panthers.....62

Kinder Yellow Jackets...50

KINDER - Brett Jinks scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Fairview Panthers to a 62-50 win over the Kinder Yellow Jackets.

Landon Strother added 19 points for the Panthers, while Brennan LeJeune finished with 10 points.

Tristan Pope led Kinder with 22 points, while Andrew Stitt finished with 12 points.

DeRidder Dragons...66

Rosepine Eagles...34

DeRIDDER - The DeRidder Dragons won their fifth straight game Monday by beating the Rosepine Eagles, 66-34.

Semont Fairley and K.J. Gooden led DeRidder with 14 points apiece, while Norburt Rosendoll finished with 13 points.

No players were in double figures for the Eagles.