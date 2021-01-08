Hornbeck rides wave to victory over Leesville

Daniel Green | BWS Sports

HORNBECK - Throughout his playing career at Northwestern State University, Hornbeck head coach Matthew Killian was a part of the successful wave-substitution system used by Mike McConathy.

So Killian decided to give it a look against Leesville on Tuesday night.

And it worked like a charm.

A total of 10 players scored for Hornbeck, with three of them reaching double figures as the Lady Hornets downed the Lady Cats, 68-24.

The Lady Hornets limited Leesville to just two points in the first quarter as Hornbeck built a 14-2 lead.

Hornbeck really began to find its rhythm in the new system by scoring 17 more points in the second, claiming a 31-8 advantage going in at the break.

The system was on full display in the third quarter during a 25-4 run as Hornbeck extended its advantage, going into the fourth leading, 56-12.

The Lady Hornets put it in cruise control the rest of the way en route to the big win.

Danzy Forehand and Jayda James each scored 12 points for Hornbeck, while Cheyenne Lopez came in with 10 points.

Amaya Thomas led Leesville with 10 points.