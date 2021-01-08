Hornets get defensive in win over Leesville

Daniel Green | BWS Sports

HORNBECK - The Hornbeck Hornets made just enough offensive plays in support of its stellar defense.

The Hornets held a very athletic Leesville squad to just 22 points over the first 24 minutes of play en route to a 45-36 win over the Wampus Cats on Tuesday night.

Hornbeck (6-6) limited Leesville to just six points in the opening stanza, building an 8-point advantage, 14-6.

The Hornets continued to play solid defense, forcing the Wampus Cats into many bad shots as Hornbeck took a 27-16 advantage into the locker room at the intermission.

Neither team could find its offensive rhythm during the third quarter, but Hornbeck was still able to add to its lead, taking a 37-22 cushion into the fourth period.

Leesville managed to cut the Hornbeck advantage to six points about midway through the frame, but the Hornets were able to withstand the rally and earn the 45-36 win.

Brylon Evans led Hornbeck with 15 points, while Jaren Mitcham came in with 14 points.

Davean Scott was the lone Wampus Cat in double figures with 10 points.