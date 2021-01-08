Lady Pirates top Anacoco; Rosepine cruises

Daniel Green | BWS Sports

ANACOCO - The Hicks Lady Pirates jumped out to a big lead early on, cruising to a 54-28 win over homestanding Anacoco on Monday.

Lauren Quinn led Hicks with 21 points and eight rebounds, while Chloe Wilbanks finished with 20 points and seven assists.

No Anacoco player scored in double figures.

Rosepine Lady Eagles....76

DeRidder Lady Dragons...6

DeRIDDER - Three Rosepine Lady Eagles reached double figures in a 76-6 win over the DeRidder Lady Dragons on Monday night.

Kelly Norris scored 21 points to lead the Lady Eagles, while Laken Stephens and Addison Fruge added 15 and 11 points, respectively.

Hailee Henry led the Lady Dragons with three points.

Evans Lady Eagles.....43

DeQuincy Lady Tigers....27

EVANS - The Evans Lady Eagles got back on the winning track with a 43-27 victory over the DeQuincy Lady Tigers.

Bailey Ramsey led the way for the Lady Eagles with 13 points, while DeQuincy got eight points from Alyssa Braxton.

Negreet Lady Indians....61

Pickering Lady Red Devils...44

PICKERING - Hannah Eidson and Adrianna Payne combined for 46 points to lead the Negreet Lady Indians to a 61-44 win on Monday over the Pickering Lady Red Devils.

Eidson poured in 25 points, while Payne rained in seven three-pointers en route to 21 points for Negreet.

Ariana Yates led Pickering with 21 points, while Alexus Hood added 11 points for Pickering.

Fairview Lady Panthers....92

Kinder Lady Jackets.....30

KINDER - Four Fairview players reached double figures as the Lady Panthers dominated the Kinder Lady Jackets on Monday, 92-30.

Rylee Cloud led Fairview with 29 points, while Rylee Jinks and Coco Williams added 20 and 13 points, respectively. Courtlyn Martin chipped in with 10 points.

Tanyjah Plumber paced Kinder with 10.

Many Lady Tigers...67

Leesville Lady Cats....11

LEESVILLE - The Many Lady Tigers dominated the Leesville Lady Cats on Monday, coming away with a 67-11 victory.

Lyric Scott had 16 points to lead Many, while Areyanna Carhee and Markaysia McElroy added 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Amaya Thomas scored all 11 points for Leesville.

Negreet Lady Indians...70

Simpson Lady Broncos...45

NEGREET - For the second night in a row, the Negreet Lady Indians claimed a win over a Vernon Parish team, beating the Simpson Lady Broncos, 70-45.

Kaiya Miller led Negreet with 21 points, while Hannah Eidson scored 14 points. Adrianna Payne added 13 points and Londyn Malmay chipped in with 10 points.

Piper Shirley paced Simpson with 20 points.