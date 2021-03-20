Lady Cats take runner-up trophy at state powerlifting championships

Daniel Green | BWS Sports

MONROE - Sparked by an individual state championship and two runners-up, the Leesville Lady Cats brought home the runners-up trophy from the annual Louisiana High School Athletic Association's state powerlifting championships at Fant Ewing Coliseum on the campus of the University of Louisiana-Monroe on Friday.

Rylei Taylor captured her first individual state title on Friday by winning the Class 4A championsip in the 220-pound class with a total lift of 710 pounds.

Rebecca Fournier and Chloe Robinson were each state runners-up in their Class. Fournier lifted 415 pounds to claim second in the 97-pound class, while Robinson lifted 815 pounds for second in the 181-pound division.

Kaylee Robinson was third in the 198 class, while Celine Chavez was fourth in the 114-pound division.

Elizabeth Haymon, Breana Welch and Kaitlyn Stennett were each fifth in their respective classes, while Genevieve Shelton and Allie Wittenhagen were sixth and seventh in their divisions.