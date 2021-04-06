Pirates run roughshod over Mount Hermon

Daniel Green | BWS Sports

Southpaw Hayden Doyle pitched four good innings, while Zach Haymon drove in four RBIs as the Hicks Pirates destroyed Mount Hermon in non-district play on Saturday, 19-1.

With the victory, the Pirates ran their record to 18-2 on the season.

Hicks faced little resistance from Mount Hermon as Doyle was solid, surrendering only one run on four hits with four strikeouts.

Aiden Coffman worked the final inning, giving up no runs and striking out the side.

Hunter Thacker went 3-for-3 with four runs scored, while Haymon drove in four runs and scored three times.

Brad Pelt, Coffman and Conner Helton each drove in two runs in the victory.