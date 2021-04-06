Rosepine, Anacoco earn wins

Will Norris | BWS Sports

KINDER - Chloe Bennett fired a one-hitter, while Shelby Deason had two hits and two RBIs as the Rosepine Lady Eagles blanked the Kinder Lady Jackets in a district softball showdown on Monday, 5-0.

Rosepine (21-3) scored three runs in the first and two runs in the third, while Bennett did the rest, striking out 12 batters and allowing only one hit.

Deason was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Calyn Brister was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.

Bennett also had a double and a run scored.

Anacoco.......13

Hicks......0

ANACOCO - Bailey Davis hurled a two-hitter, striking out eight in four innings as she helped lead the Anacoco Lady Indians to a 13-0 win over the Hicks Lady Pirates on Monday.

Davis also had a pair of hits for the Lady Indians. Jaiden Craft added two hits, two runs scored and three RBIs, while Emily Scott had two hits, two RBIs and a run scored.

Brooklyn Bryant drove in three runs on two hits for Anacoco, while Emilee D'Amico and Anna Claire Vinson finished with two hits each.

Destiny Hickman, Emma Merchant and Kassidy Busby had a hit each for Hicks. Busby suffered the loss in the circle.

Negreet....16

Hornbeck....4

NEGREET - Morgan Smith had two hits, but it wasn't enough as the Hornbeck Lady Hornets fell to the Negreet Lady Indians, 16-4.

Kayleigh Park had a hit and two runs scored, while Hannah Mitchell had a hit and an RBI.

Abby Nicholas suffered the loss in the circle.