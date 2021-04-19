Lady Cats knock off Rayne, 8-2

Daniel Green | BWS Sports

LEESVILLE - The Leesville Lady Cats are still alive.

Shea O'Dell scattered five hits over seven innings, while Layla Gamble had a pair of hits as the 13th ranked Lady Cats posted an 8-2 win over the Rayne Lady Wolves on Monday in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.

With the victory, the Lady Cats must now go on the road at 5 p.m. Wednesday to face fourth-ranked Neville,which won its playoff opener on Saturday.

After a quiet first inning, the Lady Cats scored three times in the second.

Karis Kiker got things rolling with an RBI-single, scoring Amaya Thomas for the first run of the game. The Lady Cats added two more runs in the frame to build a 3-0 lead.

Leesville tacked on three more in the third inning and added two in the fourth to take firm control of the contest, 8-0.

The Lady Cats had opportunities in both the fifth and sixth innings to add runs to the total and possibly end it early due to the mercy rule.

However, baserunning proved to be a bit of an issue in those innings as Leesville was unable to score in either frame.

The Lady Cats allowed two runs to cross in the final frame, but it wouldn't be enough as Leesville came away victorious.

O'Dell gave up two runs on five hits with three strikeouts to earn the win in the circle.

Gamble was 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI, while Thomas had a hit and three runs scored.

Kiker had a hit and an RBI, while Kaylee Robinson was 1-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.