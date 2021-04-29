Lady Indians regional champs, Indians take runner-up trophy

Daniel Green | BWS Sports

TIOGA - Thanks to solid performances by Joanna Mawae in the field and Skye Buentello on the track, the Anacoco Lady Indians won the Region II-B title on Monday at Tioga High School.

The Lady Indians rolled to 178 points in the meeting as Grace Christian was the runner-up with 157 points.

On the boys' side of things, Anacoco finished as the runners-up in the meet as Glenmora captured the team crown.

Pitkin also had a good outing, qualifying a few athletes for the state meet.

The Lady Indians were good on the track and in the field. In the field, Paige Mayo and Lauren Hunnicutt went 1-2 in the shot put, while Hunnicutt and Skylar Ortego were second and third in the discus.

Mawae, the Outstanding Field performer in the meet, took first place in the high jump and second in the triple jump. Teammate Emily MacDonald was third in the triple jump, while Mallory Cooley was second in the javelin.

On the track, Buentello took first place in the 3200 meters, second in the 1600 meters and fourth in the 800, winning Outstanding Track honors.

Laykin Cole and Raylee Mitchell were second and third in the 400-meter dash, while Mitchell won the 800-meter run.

Grace McCall was first in the 100-meter low hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles, while teammate Bella Henry won the 300 hurdles.

The Lady Indians will also compete in the 800 and 1600-meter relays at state.

The Pitkin Lady Tigers saw standout Abby Robinson win the pole vault competition, while Morgan Woods qualified for state by finishing third in the javelin.

The Indians will be represented at the state meet in 13 events.

On the track, Dustin Welch took third in the 200-meter dash, while Brayden Prichard was second in the 800 and 1600 meters, along with third in the 3200 meters.

Kaleb Goodwin won the 110-meter high hurdles, while Caden Cooley took third in the 300 hurdles. Also, Anacoco qualified in all three relay events.

In the field, Brayden Blakeway took top honors in the high jump, while Welch was second. Landen Wilder qualified for state in both the javelin and discus, while Goodwin was second in the triple jump.

Logan Bordelon will also compete at state for Anacoco in the discus.

The Pitkin Tigers are sending Gage Thompson and Donald Nolen to state in the 200 and 400-meter dashes, respectively, while Braeden Fordham will compete in the long jump.