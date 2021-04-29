Tigers roll past Negreet, 14-2

Daniel Green | BWS Sports

PITKIN - One big inning proved to be the difference.

The 12th-seeded Pitkin Tigers scored 11 times in the fourth inning en route to a 14-2 victory over the Negreet Indians in the first round of the Class B playoffs on Wednesday afternoon.

With the win, Pitkin (14-11) will journey to Florien for a regional round matchup with the third-ranked Blackcats at 6 p.m. Monday.

The Tigers raced out to a 3-0 lead after one inning of play.

Things were quiet until the top of the fourth inning when Negreet scored a pair of runs as both Cobe Tarpley and Bryson Smith drove in runs to trim the deficit to just a single run, 3-2.

But the Tigers responded in a big way. Before the bottom of the fourth was complete, Pitkin had scored 11 runs and nearly batted twice through the lineup as the lead grew to 14-2, which was the final score.

Hunner Perkins tossed a five-hitter, giving up a pair runs with three strikeouts.

Isaac Longino had a pair of doubles and four RBIs for the Tigers, while Hayden Lavergne had two hits, two runs scored and two RBIs.

Ethan West and Gage Thompson each had two hits, a run scored and an RBI, while Connor Goldman doubled and drove in two runs.

Matthew Stiplecovich suffered the loss pitching for Negreet, while Jaydn Lehr added a hit and run scored.