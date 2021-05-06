5-B all-district team features local flavor

Will Norris | BWS Sports

ANACOCO - For the first time in four years, Anacoco is back on top of the District 5-B standings in softball.

The Lady Indians, fresh off an appearance in the Class B state finals, not only won District 5-B this season, but they also landed a trio of players on the first team, as selected by the coaches in the district.

Freshman Bailey Davis,. Emily Scott and freshman Jaiden Craft were chosen first-team all-district as Davis batted .720 on the season and led the team in home runs. Scott batted .536 on the season, while Craft was good for a .464 average.

Though Fairview didn't win the district title, the Lady Panthers did pick up Most Valuable Player recognition thanks to junior shortstop Rylee Cloud. The Arkansas commit batted .523 on the season and led the Lady Panthers to the second round of the playoffs.

Cloud had teammates Rylee Jinks, Coco Williams, Courtlyn Martin and Malee Stanley join her on the squad. Jinks was good for a .562 average, while Williams and Martin batted .444 and .461, respectively. Stanley, only an eighth-grader, made the squad with a .360 batting average.

The Pitkin quartet of Lauryn Longino, Autumn Kennedy, Abby Robinson and Tucker Perkins were named first-team all-district, along with Singer's Allison Doyle.

Longino batted .360 for the Lady Tigers, while Kennedy and Robinson had averages of .520 and .500, respectively. Perkins, the primary pitcher for Pitkin, carried a .429 average.

Doyle was the only Lady Hornet named first-team all-district, making the squad as a pitcher.

Second-team selections included the Anacoco quartet of Ava Davis, Emilee D'Amico, Reagan Stanley and Tylar Summitt, the Fairview trio of Reesie Jinks, Bella Smith and Andee Stanley, the Pitkin quartet of Brianna Davis, Shae Wetzel, Heidi Nelson and Maddy Thompson and Singer's Samantha Slaydon.