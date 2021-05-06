Area teams well represented on 3-4A all-district squad

Daniel Green | BWS Sports

TIOGA - The DeRidder Lady Dragons and Leesville Lady Cats had solid seasons.

Both teams earned a trip to the Class 4A playoffs and hosted a first-round game.

And though they fell in the second round to pair of teams which played in Sulphur, both were honored with numerous selections to the all-district team

DeRidder landed a total of seven players on the District 3-4A first team, while Leesville had three named to the squad, as selected by the coaches in the league.

Tioga's Kairah Williams received top billing in the district as she was chosen as the Most Valuable Player, while Lady Indian boss Brad Woodard was chosen as Coach of the Year as he guided his team to an appearance in Sulphur in the state semifinals.

The Lady Dragons, who fell to Tioga in the second round, had a pair of pitchers named to the team in senior Kaiya Smith and sophomore Emma Barbee. Additionally, senior catcher Bailey Rector, junior second baseman Breanna Parson, senior third baseman Carmen Major, junior outfielder Kynlee Farris and freshman outfielder Presley Myers-Vines were first-team choices.

Senior catcher Mackenzie Waldrop, freshman pitcher Shea O'Dell and junior utility player Amaya Thomas represented Leesville on the first-team squad.

On the second team, the Lady Dragons had two players recognized in Mya and Kaiyia Ware, while the Lady Cats had Jina Call, Karis Kiker, Layla Gamble, Kaylee Robinson, Madison Joiner, Kathryn Keys and Neilya Williams names to the team.