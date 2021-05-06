Eaves named District 4-3A Most Valuable Player

Daniel Green | BWS Sports

LONGVILLE - South Beauregard first baseman Morgan Eaves had quite the season this year and made some history in the process.

The 6-0 junior smashed the school's single-season home run record and led the Lady K's to the District 4-3A title and an appearance in the Class 3A state quarterfinals.

As a result, Eaves easily won the District 4-3A Most Valuable Player honors, as selected by the coaches in the league.

Eaves batted .571 in district play with six homers and 14 RBIs. But on the season, Eaves crushed a total of 20 homers, shattering the record at South Beauregard.

Eaves was not alone on the all-district team as she was joined by freshman pitcher Hayven Myers, junior shortstop Emelie Price, senior outfielder Jaci Buxton and senior utility players Becca Hayes and Makenna Rutherford.

Myers went 3-0 in league play with a 2.33 earned run average, while Price was good for a .471 average with three homers and nine RBIs in five games. Buxton batted .529 in district play, while Hayes and Rutherford were good for .533 and .529 marks, respectively.

South Beauregard boss Karlee Campbell, a former Lady K in her own right, was named the league's Coach of Year.

The Lady K's had five players named second-team all-district. They were pitcher Alyssa Cloessner, third baseman Marlee Fontenot, outfielder Emma Huber and utility players Maggie Bowman and Hannah Hayes.