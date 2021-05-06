Lady Eagles sweep 5-2A's top honors

Daniel Green | BWS Sports

ROSEPINE - After another stellar undefeated district season, the Rosepine Lady Eagles took the top two honors on the 5-2A all-district team.

Rosepine senior and LSU-Eunice signee Chloe Bennett, who finished her career with a 16-strikeout performance in the Class 2A state semifinals, was named the District 5-2A Most Valuable Player, while Lady Eagle skipper Glenn Granger was chosen as the Coach of the Year.

Bennett, who had 338 total strikeouts this season, was 10-0 in district play with a 0.60 earned run average, registering 121 strikeouts. She also batted .500 out of the leadoff spot and led the Lady Eagles in runs scored.

Six other Lady Eagles picked up first-team all-district recognition, including senior first baseman Calyn Brister, junior second baseman Aaliyah Marrero, sophomore catcher Jenna Marler, senior outfielder Ashlynn Smith, sophomore outfielder Barbra Ann White and sophomore utility player Shelby Deason.

Brister set a single-season school record with 13 home runs this season as she batted .750 in district with 13 total extra-base hits, while Marler was responsible for a .425 average and seven extra-base hits. Marrero batted .325 on the season, while White and Smith were good for .465 and .400 marks, respectively. Deason batted .320 and drove in 12 RBIs.

Senior ShaeLa Lawrence and junior Elaina King were named first-team all-district for the Pickering Lady Red Devils. Lawrence, a recent Hinds Community College signee, batted .520 for Pickering this year, while King had a .400 average.

Rosepine's Analeigh Roberts and Pickering's Lexi Bennett were second-team all-district, while Hallie Welch of Rosepine and Ariana Yates of Pickering were named honorable mention.